Nagaland Deputy CM conducts surprise checks in Wokha, enforces ‘No Work, No Pay’ rule

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton conducted surprise inspections across multiple departments in Wokha district, underlining the state’s firm stance on its 'No Work, No Pay' policy.

The inspection drive commenced at the Department of Transport, where Deputy CM Patton personally verified staff attendance. Out of 20 employees listed, only six were physically present, while 14 were absent without prior approval. Taking immediate action, Patton ordered salary deductions for the absentees and instructed officials to forward their names to the Deputy Commissioner for further disciplinary measures.

The Deputy CM also conducted a cross-verification of attendance registers and workstations. Employees who were marked as present but were not found at their desks were also deemed absent, and salary cuts were imposed accordingly.

The next stop was the Department of Agriculture, where nine out of 47 staff members were found absent without authorization. Patton ensured that the same-day salary deductions and reporting procedures were followed there as well.

At the Department of Water Resources, the inspection revealed that eight of the 31 employees were not present. Patton reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing work ethics and emphasized the necessity of maintaining punctuality and proper leave protocols.

"All government employees are expected to report to duty regularly. Leave must be sanctioned officially and in advance," Patton stressed, warning that more surprise visits would be conducted in the future to ensure adherence.

Alongside strict administrative enforcement, the Deputy Chief Minister also interacted with staff to understand the functional challenges and grievances faced by departments. He assured that the government would take appropriate follow-up action based on the concerns raised.

The inspection campaign serves as a strong message to state employees that indiscipline and absenteeism will not be tolerated and that public service must be delivered with integrity and responsibility.