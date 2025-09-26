Nagaland Deputy CM conducts surprise inspection of government offices in Wokha

Continuing his initiative to ensure accountability and efficiency across government departments, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton carried out surprise inspections of several offices in Wokha.

The inspection covered the Horticulture Office, Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), District Planning & Machinery Office, and Land Resources Office. A total of 12 staff members were found absent without justification.

The Horticulture Department reported one absentee from eleven staff, PHED had one out of thirty-two, Planning & Machinery recorded five absentees from fourteen, and the Land Resources Office noted five absentees out of seventeen.

Patton, accompanied by Wokha Deputy Commissioner Vineet Kumar IAS, Superintendent of Police Relo Aye, and representatives from the Lotha Hoho and Lotha Students’ Union, including Presidents Mhondamo Ovung and Lirhonthung Kithan, stressed that even a few absentees can disrupt public service delivery.

While acknowledging that most employees are performing their duties sincerely, he urged all departments to uphold discipline and accountability. The Deputy Chief Minister further stated that such inspections will continue to instill a culture of responsibility and transparency within government offices.