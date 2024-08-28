Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang, on August 28, inspected the landslide area near Dziidza Bridge on National Highway 29. He urged the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the concerned contractors to adhere to the 72-hour timeline set by the state government for clearing the debris and reopening the road to the public.

Zeliang was accompanied by Women Resource Development and Horticulture Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse.

Interacting with the NHIDCL officials, contractors and leaders of the Western Angami Public Organization (WAPO) at the mudslide site, the Deputy Chief Minister said that he cannot blame any person or agency for the natural calamity and the hardships faced by commuters due to prolonged road blockade.

He, however added that he is deeply concerned with the way the problem is being handled lackadaisically by the implementing agency and contractors causing inordinate delayed in clearing of debris and timely opening of road.

Zeliang stated that the problem caused by the landslide could have been managed better, and the inconvenience to the public could have been mitigated if the NHIDCL and contractors had heeded the instructions and suggestions provided during the quarterly monsoon preparedness meeting. However, they failed to adhere to the resolutions adopted during the meeting.

He also said that the problem aggravated due to the cessation of restoration arising out of the misunderstanding between the NHIDCL and the contractors, further stating that required machineries and manpower were not deployed by the concerned contractor at the mudslide zone for timely clearance of the mucks.

Stating that the duty of the contractors is to execute the work as per the agreed term efficiently by deploying maximum machineries and manpower and timely opening of the road in the interest of the public, Zeliang announced that excuses should not be made when people are suffering.

He told NHIDCL to serve notice to the contractor if the later continue to ceased work and asked the NHIDCL to use upgraded technology and modern engineering as mudslides are a common problem in Nagaland.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima to call frequent coordination meeting for smooth execution of the works.

Meanwhile, the NHIDCL assured that the road will open by the afternoon of August 29.