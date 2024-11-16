The Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, T R Zeliang has highlighted that delays in infrastructure projects have largely been attributed to issues surrounding land compensation.

To review National Highway projects, Zeliang recently visited Phek, Kiphire, Shamator, Tuensang, and Mokokchung districts.

Meanwhile, the Deputy chief minister on November 15 stated that land compensation is one the major hindrances in infrastructure development in Nagaland and appealed to the public to avoid obstructing national highway projects over land-related disputes.

Furthermore, he stressed that cooperation from all stakeholders is crucial for the timely completion of these vital projects.

Zeliang called on the public to continue their support when projects are officially sanctioned and work commences, ensuring that contractors can carry out their work without facing unnecessary hurdles. (With PTI inputs)