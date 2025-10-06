Nagaland deputy CM launches 90-day campaign to promote local products

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton on October 6 launched the “Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan,” a 90-day campaign aimed at encouraging citizens to buy locally made products and support indigenous industries.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters in Kohima, Patton linked the campaign to the historical Swadeshi movement, which promoted self-reliance during India’s independence struggle. He said the modern approach to Swadeshi now includes technology, defence production, semiconductors, Indian languages, and traditional crafts.

Patton outlined several initiatives under the campaign, including online quizzes, essay competitions, seminars for students and professionals, and Swadeshi fairs across the state. He urged citizens to integrate Swadeshi practices into daily life, emphasising that the movement is as much about cultural identity as economic self-reliance.

The campaign follows national efforts such as Make in India, Startup India, and Vocal for Local. Patton said the goal is to strengthen local industries, reduce dependence on imports, and foster economic resilience at the grassroots level.

“The pledge of Swadeshi is a collective responsibility,” Patton said, calling on citizens to carry the message to every village and household in Nagaland.