A high-level review meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang, who also oversees Planning & Transformation and National Highways, to assess the progress of ongoing National Highway projects and resolve key implementation challenges. Emphasizing the need for regular monitoring and coordination, the Deputy CM reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing highway infrastructure for the state’s development.

The meeting commenced with a review of the Action Taken Report from the previous session held on January 28, 2025. While many flagged concerns had been addressed, a few critical issues remained unresolved. Among them, land acquisition delays for the Peren-Dimapur (Package-V) and Kohima-Jessami (Package-II) projects emerged as major roadblocks.



Peren-Dimapur (Package-V): The delay in finalizing damage compensation was attributed to the non-submission of estimates by departments such as Horticulture, Agriculture, and PWD (Housing). Additionally, alignment rectification in certain sections further prolonged the process. Deputy Commissioner Chumukedima assured the gathering that efforts were underway to expedite the matter and submit the necessary details to the NHIDCL at the earliest.

Kohima-Jessami (Package-II): The Deputy CM directed the contractor to commence work immediately, warning of termination in case of undue delays. Both NHIDCL and the Deputy Commissioner of Phek reprimanded the contractor for non-performance, citing significant hardships caused to the public due to stalled work.

Merangkong-Tamlu-Mon (Package-IV): NHIDCL’s Executive Director highlighted disruptions caused by civil society organizations, particularly the Konyak Union, over concerns regarding work quality. These interruptions have led to cost and time overruns, impacting project timelines.

While acknowledging the crucial role of civil society as a watchdog, the Deputy CM urged stakeholders to address grievances through formal channels instead of halting work. He advised that complaints regarding project quality should be lodged with the District Administration or NHIDCL for verification, assuring that necessary actions would be taken against any defaulting contractors if allegations were validated.

To further streamline progress, the Deputy CM announced that he would conduct an onsite inspection of the Kohima Bypass on March 11, 2025, to personally assess and resolve minor challenges faced by the contractor and NHIDCL.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Commissioner & Secretary (Works & Housing) Kesonyu IAS, Commissioner & Secretary (Land Revenue) Zasekuolie Chusi IAS, NHIDCL’s Executive Director, and Deputy Commissioners of Kohima, Chumukedima, Phek, and Meluri, along with representatives from the Peren DC Office.

The state government remains steadfast in its commitment to overcoming implementation hurdles and ensuring the timely completion of National Highway projects, which are vital for enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth in Nagaland.