Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton has emphasised the importance of unity among all segments of society, with a special focus on fostering harmony and forgiveness in the spirit of jubilee. Addressing the Lotha Hoho centennial jubilee yesterday at Wokha, Patton thanked the pioneers and present leaders of Lotha Hoho for their selfless contributions to Lotha society.

He said, the Lotha Hoho has been a unifying force for a century now and added that today it not only reflect on a remarkable past but also look to a future bright with promise. He also advised the affluent to assist those in need, asserting that true wealth is defined by one's ability to aid others and still have plenty left for themselves. Patton urged the respective village leaders to take initiative in preserving and conserving wildlife for future generations. He hoped that the Hoho and the community would continue to thrive and play a leading role in the story of Nagaland.

Attributing this milestone to the foresight of their elders, Advisor Agriculture, Mhathung Yanthan,said it is a commemoration of the hard work, love, dedication, and unity displayed by the Lothas over the past century. MLA Y. Mhonbemo Humtsoe, stressed the importance of embracing criticism and make the jubilee a time of forgiveness.

Meanwhile, MLA Achumbemo Kikon emphasized Wokha’s historical significance for the Lothas and the Nagas, calling on the community to look forward with a vision and lead Naga society. Advisor to the Chief Minister Dr Chumben Murry called for unity among Naga society members and adaptation to the rapidly changing world. On the occasion, a Jubilee souvenir was ask released by Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.