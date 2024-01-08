Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister, Y. Patton, met with Mizoram's Chief Minister, Pu Lalduhoma, at his residence today evening. The leaders engaged in a discussion about various topics, including the contentious border issue.

Y. Patton asserted that the Nagas and Mizos share a common ancestry, making the Mizoram Chief Minister a representative for the Naga people as well.

He expressed the Naga people's disagreement with the closure of the Myanmar-India border, given that a significant portion of the Naga population resides in Myanmar, with their homes and farms straddling the border. He stated that both Nagaland and Mizoram hold the same stance on this issue.

They also covered topics related to the development of North East states. Y. Patton gifted the Chief Minister traditional Naga attire, weapons, and costumes. The Chief Minister's wife, Pi Liansailovi, was also present at the meeting.