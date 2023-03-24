Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton on March 24 stressed on the need for police modernizing with proper investment for investigation and maintaining law and order.

Patton was speaking at the Nagaland Police Senior Officers and Unit Commanders meeting cum Crime Conference held at the PHQ in Kohima.

He hailed and appreciated the police department for being vigilant and keeping the state in a peaceful situation during the electioneering process.

Emphasizing that Nagaland Police has grown from 1000 people in the 1980s to about 26,000 in 2023, Patton said there is an urgent need to improve the efficiency of the department, which can be done by re-organization and restructuring the Police force so that better and optimal utilization of manpower and resources can be undertaken.

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Patton, who is also the State Home Minister pointed out some improvements in infrastructure such as logistics, Forensic Science Laboratory and CCTVs which have been installed in the Police Stations.

He highlighted the need for quality and thoroughness of investigation and for this he said adequate training and investment in logistics and equipment are the need of the hour.

Patton further stressed on the need to tackle the menace of Cybercrimes, frauds, economic offences, breaches of cyber security and combating drug trafficking.

Stating that the police personnel are the eye and ear of the department as well as guardian of the citizens in terms of safety and security, the Home Minister lamented that many police personnel are noticed to be under the influence of alcohol or drug abuse and damaging the image of the department in the eyes of the citizens.

Patton warned that this kind of misconduct or indiscipline by the personnel should be checked sternly and necessary punitive action should be taken.