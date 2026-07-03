Nagaland developing world-class sports infrastructure to nurture global athletes, says CM Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday, July 3, said the state government is pursuing a long-term vision to develop world-class sports infrastructure and training facilities aimed at producing athletes capable of competing at the national and international levels.

Rio made the remarks while virtually inaugurating 16 sports infrastructure projects across the state, saying the government is committed to building sports facilities comparable with the best in the country.

Highlighting the evolving role of sports, the Chief Minister said the sector has grown beyond recreation into a vibrant industry with the potential to generate employment and create new economic opportunities.

According to an official statement, Rio said strengthening the sporting culture, enhancing the capacity of coaches and trainers, and providing greater exposure to athletes would help nurture talent and build a stronger sporting future for Nagaland.

The newly inaugurated projects include four facilities funded under the Khelo India initiative and 12 projects sponsored by the state government.

The virtual inauguration programme was attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, and other senior officials.

In a post on X, Mandaviya reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to empowering the youth of the Northeast and said the government aims to develop the region into a hub of sporting excellence.