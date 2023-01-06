The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on January 6 said that while upholding its principles of Good Governance and Rule of Law, the party has constantly been highlighting and exposing various wrong doings of the present government and garnering the support of the Naga public to rectify such inequitable issues for the sake of a better Nagaland.

In a statement, the party said that one such issue on which the RPP cried foul, is the most recent political manipulation by the ruling government for the illegal and irregular extension of the DGP Nagaland against which manoeuvre, the Rising People’s Party had no other option but to approach the Union Ministries and the Supreme Court of India to avail justice, and as such the Nagaland Law Students' Federation and Vitho Zao (RPP vice president) filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

The RPP said that while keeping a neutral stance, the party affirms that the present government leaders have been appointed by the people for the benefit and progress of the Naga people and not for any individual’s unending rapacity.

"While acknowledging the prime role of the apex Court and the UPSC for the appreciable turn of events, the RPP also lauds the outgoing DGP John Longkumer for making the right move to shun away from unjust and corrupt practices.", it said.

Also, the RPP in its letter to the union government clearly indicated along with written proof, that the move to retain the present DGP is solely for political reasons and in total contempt of service rules and regulations. The RPP completely discourages such blatant sly tactics practised by the present leaders for unfair advantage and hopes that such acts will be condemned by all.

The RPP said that it wholeheartedly thanks John Longkumer for his diligent service to the people of Nagaland and also ardently envisages that the incoming incumbent DGP will uphold the rule of Law and not be persuaded or inclined by political pressures while performing his/her duties for the welfare of the Naga people.