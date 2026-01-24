Nagaland: DGP warns of action against NSCN(K) cadres involved in abduction of village headman

Nagaland Director General of Police Rupin Sharma on January 23, warned of strict action against NSCN (K) Khango cadres involved in the abduction and assault of a village headman, stating that police will pursue the remaining accused if they fail to surrender.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma, who is also a member of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board (CFMG/CFSB), said movement of cadres of the NSCN (K) Khango group around the CFSB office had been restricted. To avoid confrontation, police held negotiations with the group, following which three cadres were handed over in connection with the January 19 abduction of village headman Zhimomi.

The DGP reiterated that no faction has the authority to maintain law and order, which rests solely with security forces and law enforcement agencies under the ceasefire ground rules.

He said allegations of illegal activities against any individual should have been referred to the CFSB for amicable resolution, instead of resorting to unilateral actions such as abduction and violence.

“No faction can summon, abduct, detain or threaten anyone. Supervisory Board offices exist only to maintain peace and prevent misunderstandings,” Sharma said, urging all factions to strictly adhere to the ceasefire ground rules.

Meanwhile, the CFMG/CFSB on January 22 directed the NSCN (K) Khango group to hand over seven cadres identified as prime accused in the case.

Based on a preliminary police enquiry, a criminal case has been registered at Diphupar Police Station in Chümoukedima under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with the Nagaland Security Regulations (NSR).