The Dimapur Ao Youth Organisation (DAYO) has taken a firm stance against the detrimental effects of unabated taxes and extortion plaguing not only Dimapur but the entire state of Nagaland.

In a press release released on April 27, the organisation stressed the need for constructive measures to address this longstanding issue by recognising the pressing need for a sustainable solution.

While the ongoing indefinite shutter down is a protest against extortion and unabated taxes and highlight the severity of the problem, DAYO believes that merely shutting down business establishments cannot effectively combat this pervasive evil.

The release also mentioned, “As a responsible stakeholder, DAYO is dedicated to preserving peace and fostering development in Dimapur, proposes a pragmatic approach. We suggest the implementation of financial maintenance from both the Government of Nagaland and the Government of India to all Naga Political Groups (NPGs) until the conclusion of the ongoing political talks. This measure aims to alleviate the burden of excessive taxation, which has become intolerable for ordinary citizens and has led to the closure of businesses.”

“By addressing this issue collectively and mutually respecting each other to live with dignity, we can pave the way for a brighter future for our city and its inhabitants,” the press release also added.

Furthermore, DAYO urged all stakeholders to come together and support progressive initiatives aimed at creating a conducive environment for sustainable growth and prosperity in Dimapur and beyond as it is imperative to recognise that the common people bear the brunt of these extortions and taxes, hindering the growth and development of Dimapur.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) said that they would continue their indefinite shutter down as there has not been any satisfactory response from the government.

A press release by CNCCI said, “However, after thorough deliberation in OB meeting it was agreed unanimously to allow window period for citizens to stock the essential as many district went for lighting shutter down without pre informing the public. Therefore, the office of the CNCCI period for stocking essential commodities on 29th April 2024 form 12 noon prepared for prolong shutter down till our demands are met.”