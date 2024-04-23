In response to the unending ordeal of multiple taxation, intimidation, and unwarranted summons imposed on the business community, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has declared an indefinite shutter down of all shops and business establishments in Dimapur starting from April 26.

Expressing grave concern over the rampant illegal activities targeting businesses, DCCI issued a statement asserting that the shutdown would persist until the grievances of the business community were addressed.

The chamber highlighted the distressing tactics employed by certain Naga political groups (NPGs), including coercing shops to display Maximum Retail Price (MRP) stickers with malicious intent, implicating shop owners. DCCI revealed a pattern where NPGs, in collaboration with media outlets, would orchestrate false accusations against shop owners through viral social media posts, tarnishing their reputation and subjecting them to hefty fines.

Moreover, the chamber disclosed disturbing incidents where NPGs resorted to physical violence and extortion, resulting in severe injuries to businesspersons. Such hostile actions have instilled fear and uncertainty among the business community, leading many to contemplate relocation to neighboring towns in Assam where the business environment is deemed more favorable.

DCCI reiterated its plea to the state government and law enforcement agencies to intervene decisively to safeguard the interests of the business community. It emphasized that the government can no longer turn a blind eye to the plight faced by businesses in Dimapur.

Furthermore, DCCI cautioned shopkeepers against entertaining any summons or demands from NPGs without prior consultation with the chamber. The chamber clarified that its stance is against the unjust practices of multiple taxation and extortion, not against any specific group or faction.