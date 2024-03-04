The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has issued a stern warning of an indefinite shutter-down if the persistent issues of multiple taxation and intimidation are not promptly addressed.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating situation, the trade body highlighted the alarming trend of various Naga national political groups summoning businessmen and traders to their camps and offices under threats. This relentless pressure has instilled fear within the business community, with many struggling to sustain their livelihoods in the face of constant demands and intimidations.

The DCCI lamented that the competitive market landscape was being marred by extortion tactics, eroding the hard-earned profits of businesses and leaving families in distress. It called upon the state government and law enforcement agencies to intervene urgently, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of the business community before the situation spirals out of control.

Furthermore, the DCCI urged its members to refrain from entertaining any summons without its knowledge, emphasizing solidarity in confronting these challenges. It also called upon civil society organizations and the public to extend their support in the event of a possible indefinite shutter-down, rallying behind the genuine cause of the business community.

This stand by the DCCI comes after repeated appeals and discussions regarding the issue of multiple taxation, which have so far yielded no positive response from the authorities. The trade body reiterated its commitment to fostering a healthy business environment, free from the clutches of syndicate systems that undermine fair competition and exploit the aspirations of educated unemployed youth.

Notably, this isn't the first time such grievances have been voiced. In a joint meeting with the Chümoukedima Chamber of Commerce and Trade Association (CCCTA) last year, the DCCI had threatened similar action if decisive measures were not taken against illegal taxation by Naga political groups.