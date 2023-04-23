Dimapur District of Nagaland on April 23 implemented the Inner Line Permit (ILP) requirement for non-indigenous persons entering the area, with a Joint Task Force comprising of civil and police personnel set up for its strict monitoring. This decision comes in light of the increasing concern over the presence of suspected illegal immigrants in Dimapur.

According to the recent notification issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dimapur, every non-indigenous person entering Dimapur District must possess an Inner Line Permit (ILP), unless they are transiting through the district to other states with a valid ticket. Non-indigenous persons settled or those who have entered the area of Dimapur District after November 21, 1979, and have not yet obtained the ILP, are now compulsorily required to procure it from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner within 30 days from the issue of this notification. Failure to comply may result in penal action as per the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation 1873 (BEFR Act).

DC Dimapur, Sachin Jaiswal, recently convened a meeting at his office chamber to discuss matters related to the implementation of ILP. The Joint Task Force of District Administration and Police will be responsible for conducting regular ILP checking and maintaining vigilance to ensure strict adherence to the ILP requirement in Dimapur District.

The ILP is a mechanism that aims to regulate the entry and stay of non-indigenous persons in certain areas of the Northeastern states of India, including Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, to protect the interests of the indigenous population and preserve their cultural identity.