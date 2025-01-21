Nagaland's Department of Health & Family Welfare and the Tikvah Healthcare Private Limited (THPL) jointly launched a state-of-the-art Radio Diagnostic Centre at the District Hospital in Dimapur, aimed at transforming diagnostic healthcare accessibility in the region.

The project has been established under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The centre ensures affordability without compromising on quality, offering affordable diagnostic services at prices up to 20–40 per cent lower than private hospitals. The initiative will majorly benefit the community, with provisions to avail benefits under the CMHIS and Ayushman Bharat schemes, extending healthcare access to vulnerable groups.

Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools, including advanced CT scan systems, ultrasound devices, and digital X-rays, the centre promises unparalleled precision and reduced radiation exposure and is powered by renowned technologies.

The centre will also provide round-the-clock services, with a dedicated in-house radiologist for interpreting diagnostic results, reducing errors and enabling timely treatments.

Moreover, THPL is also liekly to introduce MRI technology in the next phase, further elevating the centre's capabilities. This addition will make advanced diagnostics accessible in Dimapur, establishing the city as a hub of medical excellence.