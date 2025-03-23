The timely completion of the Dimapur-Kohima Railway Project has been facing significant hurdles due to a range of infrastructural, administrative, and security-related challenges. During a meeting of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) held at Lumding, Akuonuo Miachieo, Secretary of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and a DRUCC member, highlighted several pressing concerns affecting the railway network in the region. She also underscored the persistent issues plaguing Dimapur Railway Station, a key transit hub in Nagaland.

One of the most pressing concerns raised was land encroachment, which has emerged as a major obstacle to railway expansion. A significant portion of railway land in Dimapur has been occupied by private settlers, leading to legal disputes and compensation claims. These disputes have delayed expansion plans for the station, preventing necessary upgrades. To resolve these issues efficiently, collaborative dialogue between the Railway Board and the Nagaland State Government has been proposed.

Another issue affecting passengers is the short halt duration of trains at Dimapur station, which currently ranges from only 2 to 5 minutes. Given the high volume of passengers at the station, this brief stop creates significant inconvenience, particularly for elderly passengers and those carrying heavy luggage. Additionally, the lack of adequate parking space forces some trains to be held in Assam, further disrupting railway efficiency. To address these issues, extending the halt time to at least 15-20 minutes has been suggested, along with expanding platform and parking facilities to better accommodate passengers.

The ongoing construction of the Dimapur-Kohima Railway Project, particularly at Tunnel No. 6 and 7 near Tsiepama village, has been frequently disrupted due to security concerns. These disruptions not only affect construction timelines but also put workers at risk. To ensure that the project progresses smoothly, there is an urgent need for enhanced security measures at critical construction sites. Strengthening security infrastructure will help prevent further interruptions and expedite completion.

Miachieo also highlighted delays in land acquisition, which have caused a significant rise in project costs. Compensation disputes and bureaucratic delays have slowed down the construction of tunnels, road over bridges (ROB), and road under bridges (RUB), further complicating the project's timeline. Additionally, contractors working on the project have faced increased operational costs, resulting in payment delays. To mitigate these issues, there is a pressing need to fast-track land acquisition processes and ensure timely release of funds.



Given the rising number of passengers at Dimapur railway station, Miachieo emphasized the need for an improved ticketing system to address issues of last-minute congestion. Many passengers struggle to secure tickets due to limited availability, making travel inconvenient. To accommodate growing demand, the station requires increased ticket allotment and additional seating capacity. Implementing a more efficient ticketing system will reduce overcrowding and enhance passenger convenience.