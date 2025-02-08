The Dimapur Naga Students' Union (DNSU) has expressed both appreciation and concerns over the state government's recent initiative to introduce the Smile App for monitoring teacher attendance and efficiency.

While acknowledging the app's potential to improve accountability, DNSU highlighted significant technical glitches preventing many teachers from logging in and marking their attendance.

The union urged the concerned authorities to promptly resolve these issues to ensure the app's effective implementation without causing unnecessary difficulties for dedicated teachers.

In addition, DNSU emphasised that while the Smile App is a commendable step towards ensuring accountability, it should not be seen as the sole solution to improving the education system. The union believes that the quality of education in Nagaland can only be enhanced if the dedication, efficiency, and competence of teachers are rigorously assessed and improved.

DNSU warned that without such measures, the Smile App initiative risks becoming merely a symbolic gesture rather than a transformative reform.

The union also raised serious concerns regarding the shortage of qualified subject teachers, particularly in critical subjects like Mathematics and Science. DNSU also pointed out the inadequate infrastructure in schools, such as computer teachers without access to computers and vocational education teachers without proper equipment, making it difficult to implement practical and digital education programs.

Another pressing issue identified by DNSU is the disproportionate teacher-student ratio in government schools, urging the government to reassess staffing allocations in schools and ensure that teachers are assigned based on actual student needs and school requirements.

Furthermore, the DNSU stressed the need to implement the Smile App across all government offices.