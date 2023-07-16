The Dimapur Police have taken action following threats made by the self-proclaimed Nagaland Transparency, Public Rights Advocacy & Direct Action Org. (NTPRADAO).

The unregistered organization had issued a warning, vowing to storm and set fire to the official quarters of all 60 legislators if the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) passed a bill in support of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

After conducting a thorough investigation, the Dimapur Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case. Michael Tungoe, President; Ikato Zhimomi, General Secretary of Public Policy; Albert Kire, General Secretary; Temjen Mar Ao, State Executive Member; and Hayithung T. Lotha, Chief Advisor are now facing charges of criminal intimidation, conspiracy to commit crimes against legislators, and threatening to destroy government properties with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The arrests were made following the registration of a case at the East Police Station in Dimapur.

This development follows the strong warning issued by NTPRADAO on June 30, where the organization declared their opposition to the Uniform Civil Code and threatened extreme measures should the bill be passed by the NLA.

Also Read: Nagaland group threatens to burn down all MLA homes if UCC is passed