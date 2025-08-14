Nagaland: Dimapur Police foil abduction bid, seize illegal arms in separate operations

Dimapur Police successfully rescued three abducted individuals and arrested five suspects in one case, while detaining an armed insurgent in another.

On 11 August 2025, Dimapur Police apprehended five individuals from the Purana Bazaar area for their alleged involvement in the abduction of three non-local residents. The incident occurred on the night of 10 August, when the victims were kidnapped with a ransom demand of Rs 2 lakh.

Acting on immediate intelligence, police teams swiftly located the victims, safely rescued them, and took all five suspects into custody. A formal case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine any wider criminal links.

In a separate incident, stepped-up security checks and intelligence-led searches in the run-up to Independence Day led to the arrest of a senior insurgent. Acting on credible inputs about the presence of armed cadres, police conducted a search operation in the Nagarjan-Phaipijiang area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Toka Sumi, identified as SS Dy. Kilonser of NSCN-R (Wangtin), along with the seizure of one illegal pistol and ten live rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered, and further investigations are in progress.