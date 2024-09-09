In response to growing concerns over illegal immigration, Dimapur Police have intensified their scrutiny at key entry points, including the Dimapur railway station. The new measures, which began on September 3, aim to curb the influx of suspected illegal immigrants into Nagaland.

Police personnel have been actively inspecting identity documents, including Aadhar and voter ID cards, of passengers arriving by train. They are also gathering detailed data from over 1,000 individuals entering the city daily. Many of these individuals are reportedly heading towards Assam's Lahorijan and Golaghat regions.

Commissioner of Police Kevithuto Sophie has confirmed that checks are being conducted around the clock at various inter-state entry points. He has called on the public and civil society to report any suspicious activity, emphasizing the availability of hotlines for swift action against illegal immigration.