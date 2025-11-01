Nagaland: Dimapur police seize 230 grams of suspected heroin after hit-and-run chase

Police in Dimapur have recovered approximately 230 grams of suspected heroin following a dramatic hit-and-run incident that led officers on a cross-border pursuit into neighbouring Assam.

The discovery came after a Wagon-R vehicle, registration number AS07P5457, collided with a Bolero at Tragopan police point on October 30 and fled the scene towards Khatkati in Assam.

Dimapur police immediately launched a search operation and alerted their counterparts at Khatkati police station to intercept the vehicle.

Officers located the abandoned Wagon-R at approximately 3:20 pm the same day in Khatkati. The vehicle was subsequently towed back to the Tragopan police point for examination.

During a thorough search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, police discovered 18 soap cases containing the suspected heroin concealed within a secret compartment in the vehicle. The contraband, identified as "Shanflower" variety heroin, represents a significant drug seizure for the region.

Authorities have registered a case at East Police Station (Case No. 196/25) and launched an active investigation into the matter. Police are working to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in both the hit-and-run incident and the drug trafficking operation.