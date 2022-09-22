The Nagaland Directorate of School Education has released directives for teachers and schools under their establishments so as to abstain or prevent any anomalies in the way of teaching or functioning of schools. Teachers serving under their establishments have been directed not to engage proxies.

Additionally, all teaching staff has to display their photographs with their names affixed/imprinted prominently in the staff room/school promises.

The directives also mention about the requirement of teachers/staff’s signature in the attendance register in the same manner as they have appended their signature in the service book/joining report.

The Directorate has further notified all DEOs, Senior SDOs to conduct surprise checking at schools under their jurisdiction and ensure that no proxies are engaged by any staff.

As mentioned in the directives by the Directorate of School Education, “Further attention of all School heads and DEOs/Sr SDEOs/SDEOs is drawn to Rule 4 (2) (i) of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968. It is reiterated that is the event of detection of engagement of proxies by any school staff during the surprise checks conducted by Officials of District Administration and Directorate of School Education, in addition to initiating disciplinary action against those teachers engaging proxies, disciplinary action will also be initiated against the concerned School Heads and DEOs/Sr SDEOs/SDEOs for violation of the aforesaid Rule.”