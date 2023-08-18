Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) has urged the public to be cautious as the state is likely to witness cloudy weather conditions with moderate to very heavy rainfall activity in the upcoming week.

In an official statement, NSDMA said that there will be a spike in weather activity with frequent rainy spells expected from the 20 of August 2023 onwards.

''Nagaland is likely to experience cloudy weather conditions with moderate to very heavy rainfall activity over the following week. Spike in weather activity with frequent rainy spells is expected from the 20 of August 2023 onwards,'' he added.

It further said that thundershowers accompanied by cloudy heavy rains are expected in the districts of Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Mon, Kiphire, Tuensang and Shamator from the 19th to 24th of August 2023.

''The State's minimum and maximum temperatures will vary between 14°C and 34°C during this time. NSDMA, Home Department urges the public to exercise caution to avoid any eventualities during this period,'' it added.

The NSDMA also requested all the District Disaster Management Authorities and other line departments to be on alert to save lives and properties during this monsoon period.