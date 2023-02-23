The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority has issued a press release in regard to the viral message clip of an impending earthquake to occur on the 26th Feb. 2023, 12:00 Noon, which is being circulated in social media creating panic in the minds of the public.

The statement read, "A message clip of an impending earthquake to occur on the 26th Feb, 2023, 12:00 noon, for 31 second is being circulated in the social media, which is creating panic in the minds of the public. In this regard, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Home Department Government of Nagaland would like to inform the public that the warning being circulated in the media is not from a Government authenticated or authorised agency and the warning has no relation to any of the authorised nodal agency monitoring seismic activity in the country, such as National Centre for Seismology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Govt of India."



The NSDMA hence advices the public not to unduly panic, but to be aware and continue adhering to the various safety measures issued by the NSDMA from time to time concerning earthquakes considering the fact that the Sate of Nagaland and the rest of the North East region lies in the Seismic Zone-V and in a tectonic plate boundary which is most vulnerable to earthquakes.