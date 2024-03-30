An extreme weather event wreaked havoc in Nagaland on March 26th, particularly impacting the districts of Peren, Niuland, and Phek. The storm inflicted damage on homes, crops, and resulted in minor injuries. Promptly responding to the crisis, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) and the respective District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) mobilized immediate relief efforts to aid affected families and communities, primarily focusing on Peren district. Meanwhile, in Niuland and Phek districts, authorities are in the process of assessing the extent of the damage caused.

The NSDMA, operating under the Home department, along with the dedicated DDMAs, remains vigilant, closely monitoring the situation, and extending support to those in need. They urge affected families and communities who have not yet received assistance from the DDMAs to contact the relevant circle Administrative officers to facilitate the necessary aid.

In light of the recent calamity, the NSDMA issues a cautionary note to the public, advising them to remain vigilant as another extreme pre-monsoon weather event looms on the horizon. Citizens are encouraged to stay alert and promptly report any emergencies or unusual occurrences to the DDMAs to ensure action and support.