The Prom Students’ Conference (PSC) announced that it had sealed the office of the Medical Superintendent (MS) at the district hospital in Longleng. This decision came after the MS failed to report to duty following placement, prompting the student body to take decisive action.

According to statements released by the PSC's media cell, the decision to seal the MS office was made during a meeting, and it will remain sealed until the matter is urgently addressed. The PSC reiterated that they have repeatedly submitted office memorandums for the posting of the MS through various authorities, including the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare (H&FW), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Longleng, and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Longleng.

Highlighting the timeline of events, the PSC pointed out that the official notification of the transfer and posting of medical doctors under the H&FW department was issued on October 11, 2023. Despite their efforts, the PSC expressed disappointment that the Orthopedic consultant from the district hospital in Dimapur has not yet taken charge of the MS position in Longleng, describing it as a "an act of callousness to the Phom Community in general."

The shortage of manpower at the district hospital in Longleng has been a pressing issue, causing immense hardship for both patients and healthcare providers. Patients have been forced to seek medical care outside the district, particularly affecting the economically weaker sections of society who heavily rely on government health infrastructure. The district hospital serves as the secondary referral hospital for all villages under the Longleng district.

In response to the situation, the PSC has called on the responsible authorities to address the grievance by March 4. They have warned that failure to do so will result in further action, including the possibility of sealing the CMO office in Longleng. The PSC emphasized that any loss of lives resulting from the lack of timely medical care would be squarely the responsibility of the health department.