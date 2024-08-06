The District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) of the District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) held its quarterly meeting on August 5 at the DC’s Conference Hall in Kohima. Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, the meeting centered on tightening restrictions on tobacco sales within a 300-foot radius of educational institutions.

In a bid to enhance enforcement, the DLCC decided that first-time offenders will incur fines, while repeat violations will lead to increased penalties, including fines, shop sealing, and potential license cancellations for persistent offenders. The committee also committed to intensifying shop inspections to ensure adherence to the ban.

Deputy Commissioner Ramnikant praised the DTCC Kohima for its effective Focus Group Discussions and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities, despite financial constraints. He advocated for expanding the tobacco-free initiative to include wards, colonies, and villages in addition to existing tobacco-free schools and homes.

During the event, District Nodal Officer Dr. I Simon Sumi announced the designation of Government High School New Market, Government High School Forest Colony, and Government Middle School Naga Bazaar as tobacco-free schools. Achila Walling, Social Worker at DTCC, presented the activity report of DTCC Kohima, highlighting the progress of the tobacco control efforts.