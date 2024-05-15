The monthly District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) meeting for Kohima was held on May 15 at the DPDB Hall, chaired by Deputy Commissioner and DPDB Vice Chairman Kumar Ramnikant, IAS.

Addressing the members, Ramnikant expressed gratitude for their cooperation during the recent Lok Sabha elections and urged continued support for the upcoming counting day and Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. He reminded all present that the Model Code of Conduct remains in force until the ULB elections are completed, emphasizing efforts for peaceful, impartial, free and fair polls.

A key highlight was the felicitation of Khushi Gupta, the HSLC topper from government high schools in Kohima district as well as the state, securing an impressive 93% marks. Gupta received a cash prize and certificate, expressing gratitude to her teachers, family and especially her mother for their guidance.

T. Lanusenla Longkumer, Administrator and Returning Officer of Kohima Municipal Council, briefed on ULB poll preparations involving 107 polling stations across 19 wards with over 50,000 voters. Ballot boxes will be used instead of EVMs, anticipating potentially intensive situations in some areas. Further directives are awaited from the State Election Commission with training planned on ballot box voting.

Village Adoption Committees were recognised, with 10 Northern Angami-I adjudged best performing and 11 Northern Angami-II securing second rank among six VACs in Kohima. ADC Kohima Rhosietho Nguori suggested increasing VAC budgets, prize money and adopting innovative village/ward development approaches.

The Public Health Engineering Department made a presentation on activities like Jal Jeevan Mission criteria, geo-tagging assets/works, functional household tap connections and the 'Har Ghar Jal' declaration for Kohima.