In the wake of a recent incident involving a massive rockslide near the old check gate in Chumukedima, Dimapur district, the government of Nagaland has taken immediate action to ensure public safety. Given the prevailing inclement environmental conditions and the risk of further rockslides and landslides along the Chumoukedima - Kohima National Highway, travelers are being diverted to an alternate route with immediate effect.

According to the Office of the Commissioner of Police in Dimapur, the diversion route will be from 7 mile CMD Jn-Shokhuvi - Pimla - Mhainamtsi - Punglwa - Jhamapani - Medziphema and vice-versa. This temporary bypass has been implemented to mitigate the potential risks associated with the unstable conditions along the affected route. The diversion will remain in place until further notice.

The recent rockslide, which occurred on July 4, resulted in two fatalities and left three individuals severely injured. The incident took place around 5 PM, crushing several passenger vehicles under the weight of the falling rocks. The area where the incident occurred, locally known as "pakala pahar," has a history of landslides and rockfalls.

Nagaland Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his concern over the incident, stating, "Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5 pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as 'pakala pahar'; known for landslides & rockfalls."