Dimapur Police have restricted the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali and Gurpurab to a two-hour window between 8 pm and 10 pm, warning of legal action against violators.

The restrictions will apply across Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland districts, according to an advisory issued by the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, on Wednesday.

Under the guidelines, fireworks will also be permitted between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Police have strictly prohibited the bursting of firecrackers within 100 metres of designated silence zones, including hospitals, healthcare centres, educational institutions, courts and religious places.

The advisory also bans fireworks that generate noise levels exceeding 125 dB(A) or 145 dB(C) peak when measured at a distance of four metres from the point of bursting.

Online delivery of banned firecrackers prohibited

Dimapur Police have directed e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces not to process orders or deliver firecrackers within the three districts. Online delivery of banned fireworks will invite legal action under applicable laws.

The sale of permitted green crackers will be allowed only through licensed traders holding valid permits, the advisory said.

Residents have also been encouraged to opt for organised community fireworks displays at designated open grounds identified by the local administration to minimise individual bursting in congested areas.

The Commissioner of Police has directed all officers-in-charge to conduct regular inspections of local markets, monitor compliance and take strict action against violations.

Police have urged residents to celebrate the festivals responsibly and in an eco-friendly manner, warning that anyone violating the prescribed guidelines will face penalties under the law.

