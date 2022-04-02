The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU) has proposed all the school and college authorities under its jurisdiction to make traditional attire mandatory once or twice a month with effect from April 2022.

The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union through a press release stated that the action would not only preserve and promote traditional and cultural values, but will also defend one's identity "in the continuously changing contemporary society." Certain schools and institutions that were already doing so were praised by the union. DNSU has also urged students to take advantage of school bus services in town areas to help alleviate traffic congestion. The union has requested school and college officials to provide bus services in this regard.

Meanwhile, DNSU has directed its member units not to cooperate with Indian armed and paramilitary troops or take any humanitarian aid from them, in accordance with NSF resolution. The NSF unanimously agreed during its 2nd Federal Assembly to continue the "Non-Cooperation struggle against the Indian Armed Forces”until justice is granted to the victims of the Oting occurrences and all other victims of Army excesses committed in the Naga Homeland.

Moreover, the Union has called on the citizens of Dimapur to hoist a black flag as a mark of protest against the imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1858 (AFSPA) in Naga homeland.