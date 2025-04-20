A groundbreaking documentary that traces Nagaland's journey from tribal warfare to musical renaissance will make its UK debut at the UK Asian Film Festival in London next month.

"Headhunting to Beatboxing," produced by Oscar and Grammy winner AR Rahman, will screen at BFI Southbank on Saturday, May 3 at 2:30 pm.

The documentary, directed by Rohit Gupta, explores how music transformed a region once known for violence and bloodshed into a vibrant cultural hub. It follows the evolution of rhythm and sound through generations in Nagaland, situated in India's remote northeastern frontier.

"Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect and bring relevance to existence," Rahman said during the film's first look unveiling at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. "This documentary is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions."

The film has already garnered positive reception at the Melbourne Film Festival during its world premiere in August 2024, where Rahman received the Excellence in Cinema Award.

Abu Metha, Adviser to Nagaland Chief Minister, who attended both the Cannes unveiling and Melbourne premiere, emphasised the documentary's significance for Nagaland's cultural representation. "The real heroes are the musicians of Nagaland, who tell stories that go back to times immemorial and their music exemplifies the ambition of our youth," he stated.

The project marks Rahman's second major venture into film production following "99 Songs." Its executive producers include Abu Metha, Adam J. Greig, Theja Meru, Rohit Gupta, Sheila Houlahan, and Rohhit Daas.

Featuring Imliakum Aier, Jonathan Angami, and Purple Fusion, the documentary showcases Nagaland's diverse tribal heritage while highlighting how music helped heal historical wounds and reshape the region's identity on the global stage.