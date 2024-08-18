A documentary showcasing Nagaland's rich cultural heritage made its world debut at the Melbourne Film Festival, garnering a positive reception. The film, "Headhunting to Beatboxing," was produced by renowned composer AR Rahman. Ahead of the premier, Rahman was accorded the Excellence in Cinema Award, with the new documentary featured in his repertoire.

Abu Metha, Adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister, attended the premiere and spoke about the film's significance. He highlighted the Naga people's ancestral stories, diverse tribal communities, and traditional way of life.

Speaking at the event, and in interactions during the festival talks and conversations Metha dwelled on the rich history and heritage of the Naga tribes which are reflected in the songs and dances of the various tribes. “Our rich and vibrant culture has been passed down generation after generation for millennia and today these stories are being told to global audiences by our artists and cultural ambassadors,” he stated.

Highlighting the age-old festivals of the Naga tribes, he gave an overview of the Hornbill Festival, which he described as a legendary celebration of the Naga way of life and an exhibition of the creativity, energy and vibrancy of Naga youth. He invited the global community to come and experience the “festival of festivals” and better appreciate the way Nagas are positively contributing towards the good of humanity.

The film prominently features Naga youth, whom Metha praised for their confident representation of their heritage on an international stage. He dedicated the documentary to Nagaland's young generation and the preservation of their cultural legacy.

"This film is dedicated to the youth of Nagaland and the richness of our vibrant culture. Kuknalim," Metha tweeted.

Expressing gratitude to AR Rahman for his contribution, Metha also acknowledged Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his vision and guidance in supporting the project.

Prominent film and music personalities, music producers, film directors and art promoters were among those present at the film festival and the world premiere. Film directors Imtiaz Ali and Rajkumar Hirani were present at the premier and post-premier events. Other film personalities from India who were present at the Awards Night were Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi and Kartik Aaryan.

The premiere marks a significant step in showcasing Nagaland's unique identity to a wider audience, potentially boosting cultural tourism and fostering a greater understanding of the region's rich traditions.