The Kohima Bench of Gauhati High Court has quashed the Nagaland government's order to put a ban on commercial import, trading of dogs and dog markets as well as commercial sale of dog meat in the markets and in restaurants.

The Gauhati High Court gave the verdict on June 2 and opined that the chief secretary of Nagaland was not the appropriate authority to issue the ban order dated July 4, 2020.

However, the court also said that dog meat is not considered the standard of food for human consumption and is also excluded from the definition of animals safe for human consumption.

“There is also a belief that dog meat also has medicinal value. The consumption of dog meat appears to be an accepted norm and food amongst the Nagas even in modern times, wherein the petitioners are able to earn their livelihood by transporting dogs and selling dog meat,” the order said.

It is worth mentioning that the Nagaland government had imposed a ban on the commercial import and trading of dogs, dogs market, and the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked.

Later, in November 2020, the ban was temporarily suspended by a single bench of the high court after the state government respondents failed to respond to a petition against the prohibition citing provisions of the Food Safety & Standards Regulations, 2011.

Traders licensed under the Kohima municipal council for importing dogs and selling dog meat filed the plea and challenged the legal basis and jurisdiction regarding the ban.

The court pointed out that canine or dogs were not mentioned under the definition of ‘animals’ and added that it is not surprising as the meat of dogs is consumed only in some parts of the northeastern states.

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