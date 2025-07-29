Nagaland CM reviews preparations for Dr. T. Ao inter-district football championship

The organising committee of Nagaland's Dr. T. Ao Trophy 24th Inter-District Football Championship 2025, on July 29, called on Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to brief him on the preparations for the upcoming tournament.

The committee was led by Convener MLA Kevipodi, Co-Convener MLA Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso, Deputy Commissioner Kohima Henok Buchem, Nagaland Football Association (NFA) President Neibou Sekhose, and Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) President Mathew Yhome.

During the meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Rio reviewed the preparations for the prestigious championship and expressed his support and best wishes for its successful conduct.

The chief minister shared, “Met and interacted with the @NagalandNFA, Kohima District Football Association, and the organisers of the upcoming 24th Edition of Dr. T Ao Trophy (Inter-District Football Championship). I wish them a successful tournament and extend my best wishes to the players and officials.”

The Dr. T. Ao Trophy is being organised by the Nagaland Football Association and hosted by the Kohima District Football Association, and powered by the District Planning and Development Board, Kohima.

A total of 17 districts will compete for the prestigious trophy, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Kohima, from August 1 to 15, 2025.