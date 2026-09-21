Nagaland draft electoral roll drops 1.59 lakh voters after special revision

Nagaland’s draft electoral roll has excluded nearly 1.59 lakh voters from the previous list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reducing the electorate from 13.57 lakh to about 11.99 lakh.

The draft roll, published on September 20, was released after the enumeration exercise conducted across the state between August 16 and September 14.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, the revision identified 29,944 electors as deceased, while 1.23 lakh were categorised as absent or permanently shifted. Another 5,059 voters were found to be enrolled at more than one location.

The absent, shifted and other category includes people who had enrolled as voters in other states or Union Territories, could not be traced during the exercise, failed to submit their enumeration forms by September 14 or were unwilling to register, the CEO’s office said.

Voters whose names have been left out of the draft roll can file claims and objections until October 20.

The notice process and disposal of claims and objections will continue until November 18, with the final electoral roll scheduled to be published on November 22.