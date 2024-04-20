Nagaland police, in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal authorities, have apprehended one Md. Hassan Uddin, also known as Hasan Mamu, from Dimapur’s Murgi Patti area. The arrest comes in light of an investigation linking Hassan to drug trafficking, conducted alongside another ongoing case.

Hassan, who operated a medical shop, allegedly exploited the postal delivery system of India Post to transport parcels of morphine from Dimapur to West Bengal. The morphine, believed to be procured from Moreh, was intercepted by West Bengal police in Barrakpore in February 2024. The seized parcels contained 2 kg of morphine valued at Rs 8 crores.

According to a press release issued by Nagaland Police on Saturday, Hassan Mamu has a history of involvement in narcotics-related offenses, along with his brother Kamal Uddin and others. Furthermore, three other arrested individuals have prior involvement in drug trafficking cases and were reportedly engaged in trafficking even while on bail.