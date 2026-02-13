Nagaland dy CM appeals for calm as mob attack leaves Maova Village devastated

The Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Y Patton, has expressed deep concern over a violent mob attack on Maova Village in Chumoukedima District on February 13 that left homes, shops and vehicles destroyed, and called upon all parties to allow peace to be restored through lawful means.

Nearly 1,000 youths mobilised under the banner of the Chakhroma Youth Organisation descended upon Maova Village around 10:00 am, vandalising and burning private properties in what the Maova Village Council described as "a calculated and unjustifiable act of collective violence" stemming from a private land dispute.

According to a press statement issued by Maova Village Council Chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei, the attack was "organised, coordinated, and supported from outside" despite the council's earlier clarification that the land dispute was between individuals and that proper customary and administrative mechanisms were available.

The police press note confirmed that approximately 2,000 people gathered at the village, with the situation escalating into physical scuffles and stone pelting from multiple directions at around 10:30 am. One NAP (IR) personnel sustained a serious head injury and was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

The documented damages include nine houses and three shops vandalised, with eight shops, one community hall, one youth office, and one council guest house torched. During the incident, more than 30 LPG cylinders exploded due to fire, though no casualties were reported. Twenty-one vehicles were damaged, with three completely torched.

The Maova Village Council's statement listed extensive destruction to ordinary villagers' property: one dumper truck burned, three Boleros damaged, 17 roadside shops burned, two Gypsies damaged, one JCB damaged, one Maruti 800 damaged, one Swift damaged, one council youth office burnt, one council office burnt, and 50 chairs of the village council destroyed.

"These were not properties of the disputing individuals. These were the homes, livelihoods, and assets of ordinary villagers," the council stated, emphasising that innocent villagers who had no connection to the dispute were made to suffer.

The council strongly criticised the involvement of Chathe Prayer Centre in the issue, stating: "The attempt to drag the name of Chathe Prayer Centre into this issue and project moral authority while violence was mobilised on the ground raises serious questions. A place associated with prayer and faith should not become a pretext for confrontation or a shield for escalation."

The village council noted that the Chakhro Public Organisation, earlier known as Chakroma Union, was founded with the involvement of Subedar Khupjalet Kuki as its first chairman, reflecting shared roots and past cooperation between communities. "It is therefore even more troubling that such an organization allowed itself to become the platform for mass mobilization that resulted in destruction," the statement read.

The situation was brought under control by around 11:30 am after timely security reinforcement led by DCP Chumoukedima arrived with fire tenders. The Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, has strongly condemned the acts of violence, arson, and destruction of public and private property.

Deputy Chief Minister Patton called upon all organisations and community bodies involved to "step back from confrontation and place their trust in the established mechanisms of dialogue, customary law, and district administration."

He noted with relief that the situation has since been brought under control and urged all parties to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. He also called on the administration to ensure continued security in the area and to act swiftly and impartially in addressing the grievances of those affected.

The Maova Village Council has lodged FIRs against all responsible parties and demands "an impartial and time bound investigation, identification and prosecution of those who organized and led the attack, full compensation for all damaged properties, and continued security presence to prevent further intimidation."

The council concluded its statement with a strong message: "Private disputes must not be weaponised. Organisations must not act as parallel enforcement bodies. No group has the authority to descend upon another village and impose punishment. Let justice prevail through law. Let accountability be real. Let peace be restored through truth and fairness."

The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace, exercise maximum restraint, and refrain from spreading rumours or unverified information through social media. Community leaders, civil society organisations, and youth bodies have been requested to cooperate with the district administration and police in maintaining harmony to ensure such incidents do not recur.