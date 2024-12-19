An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Chumoukedima in Nagaland on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS pinpointed the location at latitude 25.73 N and longitude 93.95 E.

The details of the earthquake were shared by the NCS on X (formerly Twitter), providing information on its magnitude, location, and depth.