Nagaland: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Chumoukedima
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit Chumoukedima in Nagaland with no reported casualties. Authorities maintain vigilance in this seismically active zone.
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Nagaland: Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Chumoukedima
An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Chumoukedima in Nagaland on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS pinpointed the location at latitude 25.73 N and longitude 93.95 E.
The details of the earthquake were shared by the NCS on X (formerly Twitter), providing information on its magnitude, location, and depth.
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