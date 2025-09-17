Nagaland: Eastern Naga Students’ Federation rejects DoSE appeal, vows to escalate protest from September 18

The Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) has resolved to press forward with its ongoing agitation after an emergency Presidential meeting held at the federation’s office in Tuensang headquarters on September 16. The meeting was convened in response to a letter from the Department of School Education (DoSE), which urged the federation to call off its protest.





After detailed deliberations, ENSF stated that the department’s letter (No. DSE/RATIONALIZATION/21-1/2023/103, dated 15th September 2025) carried no concrete commitment to address the federation’s core demands. Consequently, the federation has decided to continue with its second phase of agitation.





In addition, ENSF announced that it will escalate the protest into a third, more intensified phase beginning on 18th September 2025. The federation also clarified that henceforth, all official directives regarding the agitation will be issued exclusively from the ENSF Control Room, and all federating units are required to strictly comply with these instructions.





The ENSF reiterated its stance that unless the government provides a tangible assurance to meet their demands, the agitation will continue in stronger forms.



