The Eastern Sumi Totimi Hoho (ESTH) has been officially inducted as an affiliated organization of the Eastern Nagaland Women Organisation (ENWO). The affiliation ceremony was held at the Longleng Town Baptist Church (LTBC) conference hall, the headquarters of ENWO.

Describing the event as a "pivotal moment," ENWO, through its media cell, highlighted the significance of this affiliation in strengthening ties among women's organizations in the region. The affiliation marks a crucial step towards enhanced cooperation and support, setting the stage for future collaborative efforts aimed at the empowerment and development of women in Eastern Nagaland.

ENWO President Yingphe Konyak, in her address, emphasized the power of unity and mutual upliftment among women. She noted, "Women working together have the power to effect change," and encouraged members to be role models for the younger generation and advocates for others, reinforcing that “every single voice matters.”

Asangla Cholong, a founding member and advisor of ENWO, delivered a keynote address, underscoring the historical significance and future aspirations of the affiliation. She inspired attendees with her vision for collective progress and empowerment, stressing the importance of solidarity.

Representatives from ESTH and Sumi Totimi Hoho also spoke at the event, highlighting the mutual benefits and shared goals of the new affiliation. They emphasized the importance of unity underpinned by prayer and love and acknowledged that the ESTH affiliation was a long-cherished dream now realized. They urged attendees to foster solidarity through encouragement and support.

The ceremony began with an invocation by PBCA Women Secretary P. Angbhen Phom, under the chairmanship of ENWO Vice President B. Lianghoi. A special cultural performance by Phomla Hoichem, led by its president, added a traditional touch to the event.