Nagaland edges closer to another opposition-less government as NDPP, NPF prepare merger

Nagaland’s political landscape is once again heading toward a familiar scenario, with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) formally joining the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-led People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government on October 14. The merger of the NDPP and NPF, reportedly set for formal announcement on October 21, is expected to consolidate all major political forces under one banner, effectively eliminating any opposition in the state assembly.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), which described the development as another attempt by state leaders to maintain power through shifting loyalties rather than through governance or ideology. The party alleged that the political reconfiguration marks yet another instance of what it called “headline management” — a tactic to divert attention from years of unfulfilled promises and corruption.

With the NPF’s entry, Nagaland is poised to once again become an opposition-less state, a situation that has repeatedly raised concerns about the absence of democratic accountability. Critics argue that the merger is being justified under the banner of “facilitating the peace process,” but in reality, it further sidelines dissenting voices in the assembly.

The NPCC reminded the public of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s long-standing pledge to deliver a “Naga Political Solution” within three months of taking office more than two decades ago. The party said that after twenty-three years in power, the government continues to fail in addressing key issues while presiding over what it called “a regime of systemic corruption and mismanagement.”

“The faces may change, but the outcome remains the same,” the NPCC said in a statement, accusing the ruling alliance of enabling divisive policies both at the Centre and in the state.

As the NDPP and NPF prepare to merge, Nagaland once again faces the prospect of a government without an opposition — a scenario many fear will only deepen the state’s political stagnation.