The State Education Department on May 10 directed the schools in the state to ensure that valid identity cards are issued to their students, said an official notification.

The development comes after the Nagaland government issued a notification on the issuance of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for various categories.



''As per the provisions of the notification, a registration certificate from the institutions situated in the state is required for the non-Naga students to get ILP initially. The valid identity card issued by the institution concerned will be considered as deemed ILP subsequently,'' the notification read from the education department said.

The department also directed the heads of all schools (government and private) functioning within the state to sensitize students, teachers, non-teaching staff, and parents regarding this provision and also to ensure that all the students studying in their institutions are issued valid Identity cards.

On Tuesday, the Nagaland government held a consultative meeting with civil society groups on ILP, indigenous citizens of Nagaland (RIIN), and other issues in Kohima.

After the meeting, power and parliamentary affairs minister KG Kenye said the ILP provisions will be implemented as per different categories of people.

During the presentation on RIIN at the meeting, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha said the government will soon issue a draft notification for the indigenous certificate.

''The certificate will be issued to 15 Naga tribes and four other non-Naga tribes - Kuki, Garo, Mikir, and Kachari - who had settled in Nagaland before the statehood day on December 1, 1963. The other people who had settled in the state before 1963 will be eligible to obtain the permanent residential certificate,'' Sinha added.

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