Nagaland's Department of School Education, on February 6, issued a notification regarding the re-deployment of 278 teachers as part of the ongoing rationalisation process.

The re-deployment follows an official notification, and involves the relocation of Maths and Science Graduate Teachers (GT) with immediate effect.

According to the notification, all affected teachers are required to join their new place of posting within seven days from the date of the announcement.

The department has emphasised that no requests for retention or reconsideration of postings will be entertained under any circumstances.

Additionally, the notification specifies that no Traveling Allowance (TA) or Daily Allowance (DA) will be provided to the teachers, and failure to comply with the new posting will result in the withholding of salaries.

The move has been given the Administrative Approval of the Government as per Letter No. DSE/RATIONALIZATION/TF/12-134/2021 (Pt)/674, dated February 6, 2025.

The department has urged all concerned teachers to adhere to the new posting instructions in the interest of public service.