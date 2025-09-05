Nagaland educator Peleno Petenilhu honoured with National Teachers Award 2025

Peleno Petenilhu, a dedicated educator from John Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema, Kohima, has brought pride to the teaching fraternity of Nagaland and the state at large by receiving the prestigious National Teachers Award 2025.

She was honored alongside 65 outstanding educators from across India during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on 5th September 2025.

India is home to approximately 9.8 million teachers, including 4.88 million in government schools and 3.54 million in private institutions (as per 2021–22 UDISE+ data). To be recognized among such a vast and diverse teaching community is a remarkable achievement- one that highlights Peleno’s exceptional dedication and impact.

With a career spanning over two decades, Peleno has consistently demonstrated her commitment to nurturing young minds with compassion, creativity and purpose. She began her teaching journey at Government High School Seikhazou, and since 2014, she has been an integral part of John Government Higher Secondary School, Viswema, where she continues to inspire students and colleagues alike through her guiding philosophy: “Education with Empathy, Leadership with Purpose.”

One of her most impactful contributions is the initiative “Each One Teach One”, which mobilizes Class 12 students to mentor juniors from underprivileged backgrounds. This unique peer-learning model embodies her belief that education extends beyond textbooks and classrooms. The initiative has not only empowered mentees but has also instilled leadership and empathy in the mentors — living proof of her motto: “Inspire One, Empower Many.”



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For Peleno, teaching is not just a profession but a lifelong mission. Her personal efforts to reduce student dropouts — including home visits, sponsoring admission fees and even providing mobile phones to disadvantaged learners — reflect her deep-rooted belief in “Transforming Lives Through Compassionate Teaching.”

As President of the English Professional Learning Community (PLC) in Kohima District, she actively fosters collaboration among educators. Through WhatsApp groups, online meetings, and in-person trainings, she facilitates peer learning and professional development. She has also contributed to digital education by creating e-content for the ABHYAAS Learning Management System (LMS) and by developing lesson plans for the DIKSHA platform.

In recognition of her unwavering commitment and lasting impact, Peleno was also conferred the State Teacher Award in 2024. Her life and work truly embody the belief that: “One Teacher Can Transform Countless Futures.”

Through her tireless efforts, Peleno Petenilhu continues to fulfill her calling — “Lighting Minds, Building Futures.”