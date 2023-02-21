All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to kick-start his campaign trail in poll-bound Nagaland today (February 21).

The AICC President is scheduled to arrive in Nagaland today and address a public rally at Diphupar Village Public Ground in Chumoukedima.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the chief of the Congress party, declared on February 16 that his party is dedicated to the welfare and general development of Nagaland ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections.

The people of Nagaland, according to Kharge, deserve a tranquil, prosperous, and progressive administration.

"Together, let's bring change," he tweeted.

Kharge also pledged to reinstate the Old Pension Program in Nagaland if the party wins power, similar to what was done in Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In addition to promoting safety and law and order, Kharge claimed that if his party wins the upcoming election on February 27, it will create a minority board, grant women 33% of the seats currently held by men in local urban authorities, and guarantee full payment of MRNEGA dues.

According to Chief Electoral Officer V Shashank Shekhar on February 18, 183 candidates would be running for 60 seats in the Nagaland Legislature.

Twenty candidates from the BJP, one from the CPI, 23 from the Congress, twelve each from the NCP and NPP, forty from the NDPP, twenty-two from the NPF, one from the RPP, seven from the JD(U), fifteen from the LJP (Ram Vilas), nine from the RPI (Athawale), and nineteen Independents are running.