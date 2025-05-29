Nagaland took centre stage as a potential investment hub during a high-level meeting between state officials and a delegation from South Korea on Wednesday. The South Korean Deputy Chief of Mission, Sang Woo Lim, expressed strong interest in the state, stating, “If I were to invest in India, Nagaland would be my top choice.”

The meeting, held in Kohima and organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, focused on strengthening ties in key sectors such as trade, technology exchange, investment, and capacity building. It was led by Hekani Jakhalu, MLA and Advisor to the department, alongside Director P Tokugha Sema. Lim headed the visiting delegation from the Korean Embassy in New Delhi.

Discussions centred around areas where Nagaland holds a natural advantage—agro-processing, handicrafts, handloom, organic farming, and tourism. South Korea, known for its innovation and expertise in SME development and human resource training, sees a strong alignment with Nagaland’s developmental priorities.

“Nagaland has vast untapped potential in areas such as agro-processing, handloom and handicrafts, organic farming, health, and tourism,” Jakhalu said during the talks. “Collaborations like these can open new doors for economic growth and youth empowerment.”

The meeting also explored possibilities for cultural and educational exchanges, including the promotion of Korean language learning in Nagaland. Director Sema highlighted the department’s commitment to partnerships that deliver tangible outcomes in employment and entrepreneurship.

Lim commended the hospitality extended by the state and reiterated Korea’s growing interest in engaging more deeply with northeastern India. He emphasised Korea’s readiness to collaborate with Nagaland through joint projects that support sustainable industry, skill development, and mutual growth.

Both sides agreed to continue dialogue to identify specific areas of cooperation and implement joint initiatives. The talks ended on a positive note, with a shared vision for building stronger institutional and people-to-people ties between Nagaland and South Korea. (PTI)