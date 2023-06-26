The Government of India has put forth a concrete proposal for an agreement with the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO), raising hopes of a breakthrough in the long-standing demands for greater autonomy. The proposed agreement aims to address the concerns of the ENPO, which has been advocating for maximum autonomy for the six eastern districts of Nagaland.

Under the proposed agreement, the government envisions the creation of an autonomous territory council, which would oversee the governance of the region. The council would consist of a total of 49 constituencies, with 40 members elected by the people and 9 members nominated to ensure diverse representation.

A meeting in this regard was held at Dimapur on June 24, attended by Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation members, Eastern Nagaland Legislator’s Union, apex tribal bodies of the region, talk team members and frontal organizations. Sources said that the members were briefed about the contents of the agreement between Government of India and ENPO.

A crucial consultative meeting has been scheduled in Kohima on June 30, where key stakeholders will convene to deliberate on the proposed agreement. If finalized, the ENPO deal could mark a milestone in addressing the aspirations of the people residing in the eastern territories.

The envisioned autonomy extends beyond legislative powers, encompassing executive and financial autonomy as well. This move seeks to empower the eastern districts to make decisions independently and manage their resources more effectively. If implemented, this level of autonomy would mark a significant step towards the realization of the long-standing aspiration for a 'Frontier Naga territory.'